Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSU. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSU. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 818,827 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSU opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.87. Capital Senior Living has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.74, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

