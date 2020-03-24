Capital Senior Living (CSU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CSU opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Capital Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSU shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.49.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.