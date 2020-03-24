Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 199,837 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 144.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,837 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.05% of AES worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,530,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 9,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,678. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.01.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

