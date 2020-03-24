Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 44,380 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,380 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 62,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.53.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,643,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.