Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 12,168 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 109.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $9.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.56. 57,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,365. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $211.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

