Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 59,146 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 106.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,146 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,620,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,175,000 after buying an additional 478,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,238,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,563,000 after buying an additional 375,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after buying an additional 1,320,370 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,783,484. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

