Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 35,429 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $394,017,000 after purchasing an additional 118,469 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,496,000 after buying an additional 221,787 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,114,000 after buying an additional 467,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,675,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,460,000 after buying an additional 651,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,226,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,982,000 after buying an additional 354,823 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

BWA traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $21.79. 18,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

