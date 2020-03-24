Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2,418.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,510,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $84.06. 98,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,370. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $95.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

