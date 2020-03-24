Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,636 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 27,664 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. FMR LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $419,101,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $415,652,000 after buying an additional 113,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,922,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,568,000 after buying an additional 686,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

QCOM stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.00. 1,005,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,119,918. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

