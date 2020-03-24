Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

NYSE D traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,664. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

