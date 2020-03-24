Captrust Financial Advisors Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 283.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.64. 49,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.29 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

