Captrust Financial Advisors Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 106.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,477 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Metlife were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,586,000 after buying an additional 1,959,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Metlife by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,957,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,482 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 6,954.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,158,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,831 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,689,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. 704,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,610,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

