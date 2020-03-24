Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,947,000 after buying an additional 276,433 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 259,472 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,735.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,807,000 after buying an additional 184,757 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 231,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after buying an additional 167,910 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,039,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after buying an additional 167,089 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $88.43. 186,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,522. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.93. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

