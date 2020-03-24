Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,768 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,980,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,892,172,000 after purchasing an additional 127,297 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after buying an additional 3,226,009 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,892,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after buying an additional 42,463 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $12.01 on Tuesday, hitting $197.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,877. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.21 and a 200-day moving average of $234.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

