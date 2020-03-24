Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 7,921 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in Hormel Foods by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,075. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.45%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,673 shares of company stock worth $6,348,918. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.