CapWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in United Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,362,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $653,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,239,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $185,553,000 after purchasing an additional 644,795 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in United Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 35,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $8.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,678,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,590,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

