CapWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,999 shares during the quarter. Centurylink makes up about 2.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Centurylink worth $21,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Centurylink by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 207,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centurylink by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Centurylink by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,447,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,638,987. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

