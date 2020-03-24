CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $9.01 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after buying an additional 213,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Stryker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,951,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock traded up $9.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.25. 104,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.45. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.86.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.