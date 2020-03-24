CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,737,866,000 after acquiring an additional 89,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $15.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,918.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,151,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,970.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,842.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,330.42.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

