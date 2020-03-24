CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $9.97 Million Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Westrock worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. 167,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.74.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.