CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.3% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.7% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

NYSE:HON traded up $9.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.61. 314,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,777. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

