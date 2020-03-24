CapWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $68.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,903,476. The firm has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

