CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,919 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $8.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.00. 15,429,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,494,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.