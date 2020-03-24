CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,187 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.20.

Shares of PEP traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,243,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,586,198. The firm has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

