Cardano (ADA) Price Up 18.3% Over Last Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $781.13 million and approximately $86.27 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bittrex, ABCC and Cryptomate.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018951 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.78 or 0.02751677 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001299 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007836 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000978 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Cryptohub, ABCC, Huobi, OKEx, CoinFalcon, Cryptomate, Altcoin Trader, Bithumb, Bittrex, DragonEX, Coinnest, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Indodax, Coinbe, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Exmo and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.