Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,774 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $18,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4811 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.