Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Sells $180,810.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $180,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 336,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,109 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $227,912.49.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $498,576.40.

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $10.02 on Tuesday, reaching $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,563. The firm has a market cap of $901.93 million, a PE ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDLX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $161,000.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

