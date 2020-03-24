Carebit (CARE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $58.00

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded down 42.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Carebit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last week, Carebit has traded 80.5% higher against the US dollar. Carebit has a market capitalization of $18,079.51 and approximately $58.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016150 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003484 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003300 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000402 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit Coin Profile

CARE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 153,618,208 coins and its circulating supply is 149,225,128 coins. Carebit’s official website is carebit.org. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

