CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CarGurus worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 132,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 41,023 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,191,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after acquiring an additional 212,745 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.09. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $244,081.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,527,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,049,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 389,262 shares of company stock valued at $12,510,495. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

