Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 164.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 43,928 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 161.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,381 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $6.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.69. 32,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,166. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.25 and a 52-week high of $169.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.02.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.86.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.