CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of CABGY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 168,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.77. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

