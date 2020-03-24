CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 148.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,557 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CarMax worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

