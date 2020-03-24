Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,344 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. 30,051,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,456,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Carnival from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.