carVertical Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $716,911.51 and $9,732.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, carVertical has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.02644891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

