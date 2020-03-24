Caspian Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $704,752.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $704,752.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000654 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.12 or 0.04226747 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037088 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010941 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003524 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.