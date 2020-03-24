CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires 31,960 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,390 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 31,960 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises about 2.9% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,500.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Andrea Botta acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

Shares of LNG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,119. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

