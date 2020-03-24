CastleArk Alternatives LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for about 1.7% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

TQQQ stock traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,767,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,444,590. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.15. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $118.80.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

