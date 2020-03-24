CastleArk Alternatives LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,830 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 3.5% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,419,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,722,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

