CastleArk Alternatives LLC Increases Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 131.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,790 shares during the quarter. Total accounts for about 3.4% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Total by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $513,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Total by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $470,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Total by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,573,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Total by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Total by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,185,000 after purchasing an additional 424,948 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 499,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $4,268,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 819,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,965 and sold 2,152,078 shares valued at $18,533,004.

Shares of Total stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.46. 142,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15. Total SA has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

