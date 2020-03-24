CastleArk Alternatives LLC Increases Stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 116.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,440 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 143,400 shares during the period. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR comprises approximately 2.8% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,194,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

