CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $6.68 Million in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,000. Schlumberger makes up 4.4% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. 7,487,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,010,346. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.99.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.