CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Cabot Oil & Gas makes up approximately 0.9% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COG. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,037,772. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.