CastleArk Alternatives LLC Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,150 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 7.1% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,007,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,360 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $648,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,033 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $152,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,201 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,074,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,541,651. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

