CastleArk Alternatives LLC Sells 14,450 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 3.6% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Valero Energy stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.24. 2,552,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,119,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

