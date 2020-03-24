CastleArk Alternatives LLC Sells 45,450 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lessened its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,415 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 45,450 shares during the period. BP comprises 3.2% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in BP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BP by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.16.

BP stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,126,380. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

