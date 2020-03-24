CastleArk Alternatives LLC Sells 80,400 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lessened its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,400 shares during the period. PBF Energy makes up about 0.9% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,056,000 after purchasing an additional 418,750 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,125,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,282 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,477,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,343,000 after purchasing an additional 118,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 524,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,338,000 after purchasing an additional 303,980 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 163,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,612. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.67.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.13%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,919,988 shares of company stock valued at $47,931,232. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

