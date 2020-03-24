CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes $5.01 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,000. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 3.3% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after acquiring an additional 841,766 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,786,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6,924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $87,620,000 after buying an additional 686,750 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,548,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after buying an additional 397,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

