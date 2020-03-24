CastleArk Alternatives LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 130,236 shares during the period. Marathon Oil accounts for about 1.2% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,936,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 484,400 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,051,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 84,504 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. 16,177,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,592,508. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.