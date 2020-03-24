Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,517,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,671 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 11.28% of Catalent worth $929,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT stock traded up $6.56 on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. 521,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. Catalent’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.