Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) COO Curtis Medeiros Buys 21,835 Shares

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) COO Curtis Medeiros acquired 21,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $234,507.90.

Curtis Medeiros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Curtis Medeiros bought 18,262 shares of Catasys stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $184,263.58.

Shares of CATS stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. 219,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.81. Catasys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $20.83.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catasys, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CATS. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Catasys in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Catasys by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catasys by 715.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 35,763 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Catasys by 13,788.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Catasys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

